Arbitrary jailing: Court acquits Sherpur journo

A court today acquitted journalist Shafiuzzaman Rana of a case, in which he was jailed for six months by a mobile court on March 5.

Rana, 45, the Nakla correspondent of Bangla daily Desh Rupantor, was sent to hail for allegedly misbehaving with a government official and an office staff while trying to collect information from the UNO office in Nakla upazila in Sherpur district.

Following the allegation received from Nakla UNO Sadia Ummul Banin, police arrested Rana and later a mobile court led by the assistant commissioner (land) and executive magistrate Md Shihabul Arif sentenced him to six months in jail.

Recently, an appeal petition to discharge Rana from the case was placed before the court. Additional District Magistrate Jabun Nahar, after examining case documents, handed down the verdict this noon, said advocate Md Abdur Rahim Badal, a lawyer of Rana.

After the journalist was jailed, Information Commissioner Shahidul Alam visited Sherpur to have a detailed enquiry regarding the sentence of the mobile court.

During his two-day visit, the information commission talked to journalist Rana in jail, his family members and officials of the administration.

The Information Commission then recommended the Ministry of Public Administration for departmental action against the UNO.

After the journalist was jailed, Nakla's UNO Sadia Ummul Banin told The Daily Star, "Rana had submitted an application under the Right to Information Act, seeking some documents. He was told to wait for at least 20 days, during which time the authorities concerned would comply with his request.

"However, on Tuesday (March 5), he forced his way into Confidential Assistant [CA] Shila Akter's room [in the UNO office] and demanded documents. When she refused to provide them without authorisation, he began shouting at her," she said at that time.

She then alleged that the situation had escalated when others arrived at the scene and Rana misbehaved with them too. "When I went to calm him down, he began misbehaving with me as well. We then called the police and he was arrested."