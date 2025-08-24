Arakan Army abducts 26 Bangladeshi fishermen in 24 hours

Myanmar's rebel group, Arakan Army, allegedly abducted 26 Bangladeshi fishermen from the estuary of the Naf river in Cox's Bazar in 24 hours till this noon.

Teknaf upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said, "Today, we received reports that 14 more fishermen, along with two trawlers, were taken away from the Naikhyangdia area. Earlier yesterday, 12 fishermen with a boat were abducted. Our law enforcement agencies are working on this."

Sajed Ahmed, president of the Kayukkhali Boat Owners Association in Teknaf, said, "Due to rough weather, some trawlers were returning to the jetty this noon. At that time, the Arakan Army seized two of our trawlers with 14 crew members.

Names and identities of the 14 fishermen have not yet been confirmed.

Such incidents are creating panic among fishermen and traders. Government support is urgently needed, Sajed added.

Earlier, on August 12, five fishermen from Jaliapara of Shah Porir Dwip were similarly abducted from the Naikhyangdia point of the Naf River. They have not yet been released.

The owners of the trawlers, Syed Alam of Ward No. 1 in Teknaf and Faridul Alam of Dalepara in Teknaf Sadar union, said the continued abductions have instilled extreme fear in the fishing community.