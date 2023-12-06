'AR Rahman distorted Karar Oi Louho Kabat'

Petition seeks removal of his rendition of Kazi Nazrul's song from Bangladeshi platforms

A writ petition was filed with the High Court today seeking its directive on the government to remove AR Rahman's rendition of Nazrul sangeet "Karar Oi Louho Kabat," which was used in the Bollywood movie "Pippa", from all social media, OTT, and streaming platforms in Bangladesh immediately.

Supreme Court lawyers Mohammad Humaun Kabir Pallob and Mohammad Kawsar submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on behalf of the human rights organisation "Law and Life Foundation Trust" and 10 other lawyers.

The HC may hold hearing of the petition on December 11, Humaun Kabir told The Daily Star.

He said AR Rahman has distorted the original composition of the classic song, which was originally written and composed by Bangladesh's National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The song "Karar Oi Louho Kabat" plays a significant role for all generations and the next generations will be misled by AR Rahman's version of this song, he added.