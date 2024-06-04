Apu murder case: SC upholds death sentence of 2 convicts

Sentences 1 to imprisonment till death

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld the High Court verdict that confirmed the death sentences of two convicts in the murder case of A-level student Ashikur Rahman Khan Apu.

The convicts are Monjurul Abedin Russell and Nawshad Hossain Mollah alias Robin.

On May 23, 2008, Apu was shot death and his two brothers Arifur Rahman Khan Setu and Atikur Rahman Khan Bappy were injured in a gun attack in front of their house at Wari.

The Appellate Division sentenced accused Iftekhar Beg alias Jhalak to imprisonment until his death and Mohammad Ali alias Munna to life term imprisonment for their involvement in the murder.

The apex court also directed Mohammad Ali alias Munna, who is now on bail, to surrender before the lower court concerned in 30 days in connection with the case.

On May 7, 2018, the HC had acquitted Iftekhar Beg and Mohammad Ali from the charges of the case.

Today, a four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan delivered the judgement after holding hearing on the appeals of the convicts and the state challenging the HC verdict.

Two appeals were filed by Russell and Robin, whose death sentences were upheld by the High Court, seeking acquittal in the case.

Other two appeals have been filed by the state, challenging the HC verdict that acquitted two accused Mohammad Ali alias Munna and Iftekhar Beg alias Jhalak from the charges of the case, Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi told The Daily Star.

Senior lawyers Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury and Sarwar Ahmed appeared for the convicts during the hearing.