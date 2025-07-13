Apu Biswas gets bail in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today granted permanent bail to film actress Apu Biswas in a case filed over attempting to murder one Enamul Haque during the quota reform movement on July 19 last year.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after the actress surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case.

In the order, the magistrate said that Apu's bail will remain valid until submission of the police report, and she will be on bail upon a bond of Tk 5,000 with two guarantors, said an official working at the court.

During the hearing, her lawyer Abul Bashar Kamrul said his client secured anticipatory bail for six weeks from the High Court on June 2.

The lawyer also said that the HC also directed the actress to surrender before the CMM Court before expiry of the period. Showing respect towards the HC order, his client appeared before the court and sought bail in the case.

The prosecution opposed the petition alleging that the charges brought against her were primarily proved, so the bail petition should be dismissed and be sent her to jail.

However, the magistrate granted her bail until submission of the probe report.

In the same case, another actress Nusraat Faria was arrested on May 18 and later released on bail.

On March 27, victim Enamul, who suffered bullet injuries on July 19, 2024 during protests in Dhaka's Vatara, filed the case with the court against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 265 others, including Nusrat Faria, Apu Biswas and 15 other actors.