Appointment of HC judges to be transparent: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has said that necessary initiatives will be taken soon to introduce a transparent and accountable process for appointments of High Court judges.

"The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has already revived the Supreme Judicial Council to ensure the independence of the judiciary. Steps will be taken soon for the implementation of e-judiciary to bring transparency in the judicial process along with the modernisation of the judiciary and increasing the accessibility of the judicial system," he said.

He said this while addressing as keynote speaker at the regional conference titled as "Achieving Just Societies: Inclusive Justice Pathways for People and Planet in Asia and the Pacific" in Thailand's Bangkok yesterday.

The regional conference, collectively organised by UNDP, Thailand Institute of Justice, UNEP, IDLO, UNESCO, UNICEF, UN Women Asia and the Pacific, Pathfinders, and World Justice Project, was attended by representatives from different countries in the Asia and Pacific region, a SC press release said today.

The chief justice stressed that the judiciary of Bangladesh is committed to ensuring inclusive justice for all citizens irrespective of religion-caste-class-economic status.

He highlighted the success of Bangladesh's village courts in ensuring legal remedies and community justice at the grassroot level.

The High Court of Bangladesh, through the successful application of judicial review in various public interest litigations, has provided a liberal interpretation of the law on different issues including environmental conservation and ensuring gender equality for sustainable social development, and is thereby acting as an important catalyst and playing a significant role in establishing good governance in the country, he also said.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat further said the aspiration of Bangladeshis to build a people-oriented, transparent and accountable state structure was reflected through the student-led mass revolution in July-August this year.

Through this revolution, the importance of an independent judiciary in a country for ensuring justice has been established, he added.

The chief justice called for increased international cooperation in formulating a regional strategy for the Asia-Pacific region to ensure inclusive justice through building a people-friendly justice system, the SC press release added.