Appointment of 285 primary teachers: HC to deliver verdict on Jan 14

The High Court will deliver a verdict on January 14 next year on whether 285 physically challenged candidates, who passed the written tests in 2018 and 2010, will get jobs as primary school teachers under the quota system.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque today fixed the date after concluding a hearing on four separate writ petitions in this regard.

Following the writ petitions by the 285 candidates, the HC earlier issued four separate rules asking the authorities concerned with the government to explain why they should not be directed to recruit the candidates.

The petitioners' lawyer Mohammad Siddique Ullah Miah told The Daily Star that the government had not appointed his clients to the jobs without showing a logical reason.

The bench, as directed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, yesterday started hearing the rules to dispose of those.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearing.