Application filed to show Fakhrul, Khasru arrested in Paltan PS attack case

Police have filed an application with a Dhaka court to show BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury arrested in a case filed over attacking Paltan Police Station and assaulting the lawmen in October.

Sub-inspector Sumit Kumar Saha of Paltan Police Station and also investigation officer of the case, submitted the application yesterday.

The IO also submitted a 10-day remand prayer for Fakhrul and Amir Khasru to question them about the incident.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury, however, set tomorrow for hearing the petitions in their presence. The court also directed the jail authorities to produce the BNP leaders.

According to the case statement, BNP leaders and activists and its front organisations, as per direction from Fakhrul and Amir Khasru, gathered in front of Paltan Model Police Station at a political programme around 3:00pm on October 28.

Then they blasted crude bombs, attacked the police station, assaulted policemen and prevented them from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Fakhrul, Amir Khasru and 102 others with Paltan Police Station.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in connection with the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with policemen on October 28.

On November 3, detectives detained Amir Khasru from Gulshan area. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28.