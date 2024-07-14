APBn member shot in Ukhiya Rohingya Camp

A member of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) was shot in a gunfight with criminals in a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early today.

Shahraj, 25, a constable at Madhurchhara Police Camp under the 14 APBn, is undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, our correspondent reports quoting police.

The incident took place in the F-block of the Rohingya camp at Madhurchhara 4-Extension camp, said Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Iqbal, also the commander of APBn-8.

Additional DIG Iqbal said nine APBn members were on security duty in the F-block of Madhurchhara.

"At one point, 30 to 35 miscreants entered the camp and started firing indiscriminately at the APBn members. The APBn members also fired back in self-defence. At one stage, the terrorists escaped," the police official said.

The attackers were members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), the Myanmar-based armed group that dominates the area, he added.

APBn member Shahraj suffered bullet wounds in his right thigh and right-hand finger, Iqbal added.

After the gunfight ended, Shahraj was rescued and brought to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex before being shifted to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital for better treatment, he said.

The police operation is ongoing to arrest the criminals involved in the incident, the police official added.