Thu Jan 25, 2024 09:50 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 10:32 PM

Anti-terrorism unit arrests two including an AL leader

The anti-terrorism unit of the police has arrested two people including an Awami League leader from Habiganj Sadar Upazila on Tuesday.

They are Rubel Mia, 30, and union Awami League president Abdul Jalil, 48.

Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ajay Chandra Deb said Rubel is a listed criminal and Awami League leader Abdul Jalil, was arrested as his accomplice.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Imran of the Anti-Terrorism Unit arrested them, he added.

