Anti-Hoarding Drive: Essentials worth over Tk 2cr seized from trader

A mobile court seized a huge quantity of essentials and animal feed worth Tk 2.5 crore hoarded by a trader in Naogaon's Manda upazila on Wednesday evening.

The trader, Masud Rana, 45, was also arrested during the anti-hoarding drive, Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Golam Mawla told reporters at his office yesterday.

The seized items include 13,135 litres of soybean oil, 231 tonnes of wheat, 15 tonnes of flour, 55 tonnes of lentils, 12 tonnes of sugar, 4.7 tonnes of chickpea, 11.4 tonnes of palm oil, six tonnes of salt, eight tonnes of mustard oil, 1.6 tonnes of puffed rice, 17.2 tonnes of rice husk, 5.9 tonnes of poultry feed, and 13.64 tonnes of cattle feed, he said.

Masud had been running his business without a trade licence under the banner of Masud Enterprise for a long time, said Manda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Laila Anjuman Banu, who led the drive.

Acting on a tip-off, the mobile court raided Masud's three storehouses in Poranpur village and seized the goods hoarded to make extra profits, said the UNO.

Upazila Food Controller Mohammad Ali filed a case in this connection under the Consumer Rights Protection Act accusing Masud.

On Wednesday afternoon, another mobile court fined two traders Tk 20,000 in Dinajpur's Hakimpur upazila for hoarding rice.