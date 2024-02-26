Ansars among 23 held for forging passports, NIDs for Rohingyas

Police have arrested 23 persons, including Rohingyas and Ansar members, for forging documents to make fake birth certificates, national identity (NID) cards and passports for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi criminals.

The gang has been involved in this racket since 2019, and made 143 passports for Rohingyas in the last three months, said Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, chief of Detective Branch (DB) of police, during a press briefing at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police media centre today.

According to the DB chief, the suspects admitted to charging Tk 5,000 to Tk 12,000 for producing fake birth certificates within six hours. They also confessed to requesting Tk 25,000 for counterfeit national identity (NID) cards and Tk 1,20,000 for passports, promising delivery within three days.

Three Rohingyas and 10 Bangladeshis were arrested during raids on February 23 in the capital's Agargaon, Mohammadpur, Jatrabari and Badda.

On February 25, two Rohingyas, six Bangladeshis and two Ansar members were arrested in Cox's Bazar, Tangail and Dhaka city.

All arrestees are now on five-day remand.

Law enforcers seized 17 passports, 13 NIDs, five computers, three printers, 24 mobiles, and numerous documents related to making passports.

The gang members used to bring the Rohingyas to Dhaka from Cox's Bazar, and other refugee camps and forged birth certificates and NIDs for them.Subsequently, the two Ansar individuals would proceed to deposit money in banks as part of the "Express" and "Super Express" passport service. They would then facilitate biometric registration and take photos of the applicants at different regional passport offices, including Dhaka.

DB Chief Harun said the gang used names and addresses of people from Dhaka, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj and Barishal to produce the fake birth certificates, NIDs, and passports.