Ansar member takes own life in Narayanganj

Star Digital Report
An Ansar member in Bandar upazila of Narayanganj took his own life with his service weapon yesterday afternoon.

Afzal Hossain, 25, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7:30pm, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

He shot himself around 4:30pm with the shotgun issued to him when he was on duty at the main gate of the Bandar upazila nirbahi officer's residence, said Golam Mostofa, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station.

Bandar UNO MA Muhaimin Al Zihan told the reporters in the evening that Afzal started his duty at 4:00pm. The incident happened after half an hour. He shot himself with his service shotgun.

"I wasn't in my resident when the incident happened. On information I rushed home and found him bleeding. He was taken to upazila health complex first and then referred to Dhaka Medical College hospital, where he died. A bullet shell and the shotgun have been recovered," he added.

A probe committee will be formed to investigate the matter, the UNO added.

