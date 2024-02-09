Ansar member killed at Rajshahi Railway Station

A member of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP was beaten to death at Rajshahi Railway Station yesterday.

The victim Mainul Islam, 45, was among 13 Ansar members posted at the station for ensuring its security, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent quoting Md Rakibul Islam, district commandant of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.

Mainul hailed from Rajshahi's Godagari upazila, he said.

When he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 9.15pm, the on-duty doctors declared him dead, said the hospital staffers.

The incident occurred at a place between platform no. 2 and 3 around 9:00am when the Banglabandha Express train left Rajshahi for Bir Muktijodda Sirajul Islam Station in Panchagarh, said the station manager Abdul Karim.

An on-duty police sub-inspector suspected a man who went to the station to see off three passengers of the train and asked Mainul to detain him, he said.

When Mainul went to detain the man, the latter knocked him down with a punch in the face. Other Ansar members rushed to the scene and caught the man, he said.

Police have detained the attacker.

This reporter tried to contact the OC of General Railway Police in Rajshahi but failed.