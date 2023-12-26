Ansar foils attempted sabotage on Dhaka-Ctg railway line

12 clips found open

Members of the Ansar chased away miscreants while they were removing the rail line clips on the Dhaka-Chattogram route in the Fazilpur Railway Station area of Feni yesterday.

After the miscreants fled the scene, Ansar members found 12 clips of line open. The incident happened yesterday afternoon.

Feni District Ansar Commander Jane-e-Alam Sufian said he had visited the scene and instructed the Ansar members to remain vigilant.

Feni Fazilpur Railway Station Master Mehedi Hasan said, the clips have been fixed immediately, ensuring no disruptions to the schedule of train operations.

The matter has been reported to the higher authorities for further action, he added.

On Saturday, 130 members of Ansar were deployed along the 28-kilometre railway line in Feni to prevent any sabotage attempts by miscreants .