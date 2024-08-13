Ansar and VDP call off strike after meeting with Sakhawat

Members of the Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) ended their strike today after meeting with Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retired) Sakhawat Hossain.

The adviser assured them of effective measures to address their demands.

An Ansar Headquarters press release read the strike was called off following the adviser's assurance during a meeting with representatives and the newly appointed Director General of Ansar and VDP Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud.

Ansar members had been protesting for days, demanding job stability similar to regular government employees.

As of now, after three years of service, they are sent on a six-month rest period without rations and other benefits, causing financial hardships.

An Ansar official revealed that there are currently around one lakh Ansar members, with 55,000 active and 45,000 on rest.