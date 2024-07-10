Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:53 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:57 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ansar Al Islam leader who fled N'ganj raid arrested

Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:53 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 11:57 AM

The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police arrested a leader of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam who fled before the officials carried out a raid at a militant hideout in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on July 2.

A team of ATU arrested Javed alias Abir alias Enamul from Tongi area around 10:30pm yesterday, Mahfuzul Alam Rasel, superintendent (media) of ATU, told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He fled from the Narayanganj den just before ATU officials carried out the drive on July 2, he said. ATU will hold a press briefing later in the day in this regard.

The police officials said they, during the July 2 drive at Borpa area, recovered three powerful bombs from the den but could not arrest anyone.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
২১ আগস্ট, গ্রেনেড হামলা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কোটা বহালে হাইকোর্টের রায়ে ৪ সপ্তাহের স্থিতাবস্থা আপিল বিভাগের

‘অনেক হয়েছে, ক্লাসে ফিরে যান।’

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

শিক্ষার্থীদের ‘বাংলা ব্লকেড’: দেশের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সড়ক, মহাসড়ক, রেলপথ অবরুদ্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification