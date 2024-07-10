Ansar Al Islam leader who fled N'ganj raid arrested

The Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police arrested a leader of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam who fled before the officials carried out a raid at a militant hideout in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on July 2.

A team of ATU arrested Javed alias Abir alias Enamul from Tongi area around 10:30pm yesterday, Mahfuzul Alam Rasel, superintendent (media) of ATU, told The Daily Star.

He fled from the Narayanganj den just before ATU officials carried out the drive on July 2, he said. ATU will hold a press briefing later in the day in this regard.

The police officials said they, during the July 2 drive at Borpa area, recovered three powerful bombs from the den but could not arrest anyone.