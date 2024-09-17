Another suspect arrested in Taqi murder case

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested another suspect in Tanwir Muhammad Taqi murder case in Narayanganj last night.

Arrestee Year Mohammad alias Parvez, 50, is a close associate of Ajmeri Osman, son of late lawmaker AKM Nasim Osman and nephew of former MP Shamim Osman.

Parvez was arrested from Chashara area of Narayanganj city, RAB-11 said in a press release this afternoon, our local correspondent reports.

RAB-11 Commanding Officer Tanvir Mahmud Pasha said that the arrest was made based on the confessional statement of Kajal Hawlader, who was arrested on September 8 in connection with the murder.

He gave the statement before the court under section 164 on Sunday.

"Kajal mentioned some names who had involvement with the murder in 2013, and Parvez is one of them. RAB arrested Parvez as a part of the investigation. We are also looking for other accused in the case," CO Tanvir said.

Parvez was sent to jail later through a court today, he added.

RAB did not apply for his remand as the accused had some serious medical issues.

RAB last week arrested four suspects -- Shafayat Hossain Shipon, Mamun Mia, Kajal Hawlader and Jamshed Sheikh, who had direct link with the murder. Now they are behind the bars and being interrogated by the RAB, the force said.

A draft of RAB probe report, which was leaked earlier, said Azmeri Osman and his accomplices abducted, tortured, and killed Taqi before disposing of his body.

Jamshed was driving the car, in which Taqi's body was taken for dumping in the Shitalakhya river after he was killed in 2013.

Taqi, a 17-year-old student of ABC International School, went missing on March 6, 2013, and his body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya river on the following day.