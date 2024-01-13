Another Rohingya hacked to death in Ukhiya

Within 24 hours, another Rohingya man was killed in a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

Police claimed Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) members were behind the killings, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

Around 4:30pm today, Hujit Ullah, 35, of Block C6 of Camp-19, was hacked to death at Jamal Bazar Chaumohoni in Camp-19, said Md Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

Two Rohingyas -- Kari Jobi Ullah and Abdus Sharif -- called the victim to Jamal Bazar area where around 10-12 Arsa members attacked him, claimed the OC.

They fired several rounds of bullets to disperse people and later hacked Hujit to death, he added.

Later, his body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy, the police official said.

On Friday, around 8:30pm, Rahim Ullah, 35, a community leader of Block M 27 of Camp-20, was stabbed to death allegedly by the Arsa members.

According to locals, Rahim left Arsa around five months ago and went into hiding. Members of Arsa visited his house in search of him several times, they added.