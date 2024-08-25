Another murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina

7 journalists also accused in Jatrabari student killing case

A murder case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 192 others, including seven journalists, over the death of a student in the capital's Jatrabari area on July 19.

Nayeem Howlader, 17, an HSC student at Shanarpar Rowshan Ara Degree College, was shot dead in Jatrabari during the protests centring on the quota reform system.

On Thursday, Nayeem's father Kamrul Islam filed the murder case with Jatrabari Police Station naming 193 individuals.

Besides, 80-90 police officers and members assigned to the Wari Zone on the day of the incident, as well as 250-300 unidentified individuals, were accused in the case.

The accused include Hasina, multiple ministers and MPs, mayors, police officers, journalists, Awami League leaders, Jubo League and Chhatra League members, as well as officials from the police and Rapid Action Battalion.

The journalists named in the case are: Mozammel Haque Babu, managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV; Syed Ishtiaque Reza, former chief news editor (CNE) of Ekattor TV; Ahmed Jobaer, a director of Somoy TV; Munni Saha, former CNE of ATN News; Farzana Rupa, former principal correspondent of Ekattor TV; Shakil Ahmed, former head of news at Ekattor TV; and Nayeemul Islam Khan, Hasina's press secretary.

Among them, Shakil Ahmed and Farzana Rupa are on remand for four days in a murder case of a garment worker filed with Uttara East Police Station. They were arrested at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Wednesday.

Multiple cases have so far been filed against Hasina, her party members and law enforcement officers over the deaths caused by police gunfire.

In some cases, journalists have also been named, a feature of the previous Awami League government.

Asked why such cases are still occurring, Asif Nazrul, the law affairs adviser to the interim government, said: "We cannot prevent a guardian of a deceased student from filing a case based on their judgment."

The previous government had institutionalised the practice of filing such broad cases, he said.

"Perhaps we are witnessing the aftermath now. However, we will ensure that no one is harassed without a proper investigation," Nazrul added.

In the case filed with Jatrabari Police Station, the plaintiff Kamrul Islam said some "reckless, corrupt, self-serving and overly enthusiastic officers" of the police, Rab and BGB indiscriminately opened fire on the protesting students and civilians on the orders -- both direct and indirect -- of former PM Hasina and 14-party alliance leaders.

Following Hasina's orders, the accused, armed and intending to launch an armed assault on the peaceful protesters, recklessly fired on the innocent students, it said.

This resulted in the deaths of over a thousand people including his son Nayeem, with countless others injured, according to the first information report.

Besides Hasina, the other accused include her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, currently serving as the South East Asian regional director for the World Health Organisation.

Hasina's cousin Sheikh Helal Uddin, also a former MP, and his son Sheikh Sarhan Naser Tonmoy, also a former MP, were accused in the case.

Obaidul Quader, secretary general of Awami League; Anwar Hossain Manju; Hasanul Haq Inu; Rashed Khan Menon; Amir Hossain Amu; Tajul Islam; Anisul Haque; Dipu Moni; Mohammad A Arafat; SM Rezaul Karim; Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir; Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal; AFM Bahauddin Nasim; Hasan Mahmud; Shajahan Khan; Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury; and Zunaid Ahmed Palak were made accused too.

The list of accused also includes Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation; Atiqul Islam, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation; and former MP Haji Mohammad Selim.

Others named as accused include former BCL president Badiuzzaman Sohag, former general secretaries Zakir Hossain and Siddique Nazmul Alam, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former MP and actor Ferdous Ahmed, and Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee president Shahriar Kabir.

The police officials accused in the case are DMP's Wari Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Iqbal Hossain, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former Special Branch Chief Monirul Islam, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DB Chief Harun Or Rashid, Joint Police Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar, Joint Commissioner SM Mehedi Hasan, Lalbagh Police Station Inspector (Operations) Atiqul Haque, Assistant Police Commissioner of Lalbagh Zone Nazrul Islam, Shahbagh Police Station Sub-Inspector Ashraful Sikder, and several DB officers.