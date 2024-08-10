Crime & Justice
Another injured prisoner dies in hospital

train accident in Jamalpur

Another inmate injured in Thursday's shooting at Jamalpur jail died at a hospital last night.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Md Masud from Banpara in Jamalpur municipality, suddenly fell ill at midnight. He was immediately taken to Jamalpur General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, confirmed Jail Superintendent Abu Fatah today.

Masud's body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Earlier, six prisoners died, and 19 others -- including guards and inmates -- were injured in a shooting at Jamalpur District Jail on Thursday.

The incident occurred when prisoners set fire inside the jail and took the jailer hostage. The guards opened fire when the prisoners attempted to break out, with the confrontation lasting from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on Thursday.

push notification