Another held over alleged links to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan

Another man was arrested yesterday for his alleged ties with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a Pakistan-based banned militant outfit.

The arrestee is Shamim Mahfuz, 48, of College Para area of Gaibandha, said police.

Barrister Mahfujul Alam Russel, superintendent of police (media and awareness wing) of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), said Rab arrested Shamim in Narayanganj last evening in a case filed by ATU with the Savar Model Police Station over militancy links and handed him over to the ATU the same day.

Yesterday, a Dhaka court granted a five-day remand after the ATU produced Shamim before the magistrate with a remand prayer.

"He is now in our custody," added the ATU SP.

With this, so far two people have been arrested in Bangladesh over alleged links with the TTP.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Unit arrested Md Foysal, 33, from his shop -- Bhai Brothers Telecom -- near the Savar upazila health complex on July 2, based on intel regarding his involvement with the TTP.

He was produced before a Dhaka court the following day under section 54 of the CrPC, and then sent to jail.

On July 5, Inspector Abdul Mannan of the ATU's intelligence branch filed a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against Foysal and five others with Savar Model Police Station. The other accused are Al Imran alias Engineer Imran Haider, Rezaul Karim Abrar, Asif Adnan, Zakaria Masud, and Md Sanaf Hasan.

Although Shamim Mahfuz was not a named accused in the case, police primarily found he had ties with the TTP, according to a police official from the Special Branch who was also working on TTP-related investigations.

Last month, Malaysian police detained 36 Bangladeshi nationals on charges of links to a "militant" network, according to Malaysian outlet New Straits Times.

TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, is an alliance of formerly disparate militant groups that came together in 2007 following Pakistan military operations against Al-Qaida-affiliated militants. Formed under the leadership of Baitullah Mehsud, who has since died, TTP is rooted along the Afghanistan/Pakistan border, according to the UN Security Council website.

Set up by the Bangladesh Police in September 2017, the ATU is an intelligence-led, technology-based specialized unit mandated to counter terrorism.