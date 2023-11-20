Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 05:41 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 06:16 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Another Dhaka bus torched, this time in Paltan

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 20, 2023 05:41 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 20, 2023 06:16 PM
Photo: Chaitanya Chandra Halder/ Star

Arsonists posing as passengers torched another bus in Dhaka this evening.

They set the bus of Tanjeel Paribahan on fire as the bus reached Paltan area around 5:10pm. However, no casualties were reported as all passengers got out safely.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Our court correspondent was one of the passengers on the bus that operates from Sadarghat to Mirpur.

"I saw flames at the back of the bus after several people hurriedly got off the bus in Paltan," he said.  

Pedestrians later doused the blaze, he said.

A BRTC double decker bus in Dhaka's Mirpur and a bus in Motijheel area were set on fire this afternoon.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিএনপির অবরোধ
|রাজনীতি

বুধ-বৃহস্পতিবার ৪৮ ঘণ্টা অবরোধের ঘোষণা বিএনপির

বিএনপির সিনিয়র যুগ্ম-মহাসচিব রুহুল কবির রিজভী এক ভার্চুয়াল প্রেস ব্রিফিংয়ে নতুন এই কর্মসূচির ঘোষণা দেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সওজের সড়ক-সেতু-ফেরিতে টোল দিতে হবে না যুদ্ধাহত বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের

৫০ মিনিট আগে