Another Dhaka bus torched, this time in Paltan

Arsonists posing as passengers torched another bus in Dhaka this evening.

They set the bus of Tanjeel Paribahan on fire as the bus reached Paltan area around 5:10pm. However, no casualties were reported as all passengers got out safely.

Our court correspondent was one of the passengers on the bus that operates from Sadarghat to Mirpur.

"I saw flames at the back of the bus after several people hurriedly got off the bus in Paltan," he said.

Pedestrians later doused the blaze, he said.

A BRTC double decker bus in Dhaka's Mirpur and a bus in Motijheel area were set on fire this afternoon.