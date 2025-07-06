Another convict recaptured after being snatched from Patgram Police Station following mob attack

12 arrested so far

Police have arrested another convict who was forcibly snatched away from Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat during a mob attack on Wednesday.

Belal Hossain was apprehended early today in the Mominpur area of Patgram, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.

Four more — Lazu Hossain, 28; Khairul Islam, 34; Mizanur Rahman, 28; and Julfikar Ali, 23 — were arrested during Belal's capture, the OC said.

Two persons — Belal and Sohel Rana Chapol — had been sentenced to one month in jail by a mobile court earlier on Wednesday after being caught red-handed extorting money from sand- and stone-laden trucks near Saror Bazar on the outskirts of Patgram town.

Later that night, a mob of 200 to 250 people stormed Patgram Police Station, vandalised property, looted valuables, and freed the two convicts from custody.

At least eight police personnel, including Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman, were injured in the attack. Two officers were critically injured and admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The following day, Sub-Inspector Shamsul Haque filed a case with Patgram Police Station, naming 27 local BNP leaders and activists, along with over 100 unidentified individuals.

Sohel was arrested yesterday from the Mirzar Court area of Patgram upazila.

"We have recaptured both convicts, Sohel and Belal, who were snatched from the police station. So far, 12 people have been arrested in the case. We are identifying the attackers through CCTV and video footage and continuing drives to detain the rest," the OC said.