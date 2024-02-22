Another child dies after general anaesthesia

Two doctors land in jail

A 10-year-old boy died on Tuesday night after he was allegedly administered general anaesthesia during a circumcision procedure at a private hospital in the capital's Malibagh.

The Directorate General of Health Services already sealed off JS Diagnostic & Medical Checkup Centre and Hospital. DGHS officials say that the licence of the diagnostic centre would be cancelled today.

Police arrested two doctors of the hospital over the death of Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, a class-four student of Motijheel Ideal School and College.

This is the second death in the capital since January 7, when five-year-old Ayaan Ahmed, a nursery student, died during the circumcision procedure at the United Medical College Hospital in Badda.

Besides, 32-year-old Raahib Reza died of a cardiac arrest during an endoscopy procedure at LabAid Hospital in Dhanmondi on Monday, said the hospital authorities.

Family alleged that Reza was given general anaesthesia without checking the reports of his tests done at the hospital.

DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE

The family of Ahnaf Tahmin said he was taken to the JS Diagnostic Centre around 8:00pm on Tuesday for circumcision. After being administered general anaesthesia, he did not regain consciousness. An hour later, the hospital authorities declared him dead.

His father Fakhrul Alam told The Daily Star that they had requested the doctors to give his son a local anaesthesia but they did not comply.

"Doctor Muktadir administered the anaesthesia. Both the hospital authorities and physicians are responsible for the death of my son," Fakhrul said.

The Daily Star could not reach the diagnostic centre authorities for comments as the DGHS closed it on Tuesday night.

Abu Hussain Md Moinul Ahsan, DGHS director (hospital), said the authorities of JS Diagnostic & Medical Checkup Centre and Hospital were directed to stop all activities until further notice.

The authorities did not have any approval to operate the hospital, he said, adding that they have the permission to run the diagnostic centre.

The DGHS will cancel the licence of the centre today, he added.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court yesterday sent two doctors -- SM Muktadir and Mahbub Morshed -- to jail in connection with a case filed over the death of Ahnaf.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Ruhul Amin, a sub-inspector of Hatirjheel Police Station, produced the two before the court with a seven-day remand prayer, said court sources.

The court directed the investigator to interrogate the doctors at the jail gate for two days.

Ahnaf's father Fakhrul yesterday filed the case against three doctors, the two arrestees and Ishtiaque Azad, accusing them of causing Ahnaf's death by negligence.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said if proven guilty, stern measures will not only be taken against the hospital but also steps will be taken to ensure strict punishment of those found negligent.

"We noticed a similar incident a few days ago and took necessary steps. Even after such an incident, those who failed to be cautious, their negligence will not be tolerated," he said in a statement yesterday.

The minister said he would hold an urgent meeting with all relevant persons in the ministry in this regard on Sunday.

REZA'S DEATH

Raahib Reza, an IT consultant and product manager at Star Tech, went to LabAid Hospital for an endoscopy on February 15 night, his wife Tasmia Afroz told this newspaper yesterday.

"Reza's prescription recommended that his endoscopy be conducted without injecting anaesthesia as he was overweight. However, the medical personnel at the LabAid Hospital injected him anaesthesia without having a look at the test results of Reza," Tasmia alleged.

"When his condition deteriorated, nobody took care of him until he was moved to the ICU on Friday," Tasmia said.

Doctors declared Reza dead on Monday morning.

Tasmia alleged that before the endoscopy was conducted, some tests were done to know the condition of Reza. "The doctor came late and Reza was given the anaesthesia in a hurry... ."

In a response to the matter, Chowdhury Meher E Khuda (Dip), public relations officer of LabAid Group, said Reza was administered anaesthesia by the physician's personal anesthesiologist, who does not work at the hospital.

"We will investigate the incident and take necessary steps," he said, adding that they have got a written complaint from the family of Reza.

This correspondent could not contact the physician concerned for comments.