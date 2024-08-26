Another case filed against retired justice Manik

Police last night filed a case against retired Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik for allegedly attempting to enter India illegally, according to Jahangir Hossain Sarder, officer-in-charge of Kanaighat Police Station.

The case, filed under the Bangladesh Passport Order 1973, was lodged by Pijush Chandra Singha, a sub-inspector at the same police station.

"BGB detained him at the border and was supposed to file the case, but they did not comply, so the police took action," said the OC.

Justice Shamsuddin Manik was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday night while allegedly attempting to flee to India.

Following his detention, Manik was initially arrested under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and produced before a Sylhet Judicial Magistrate on Saturday evening.

The court ordered him to be sent to jail, but he was later admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital due to critical injuries sustained during an attack on the court premises.