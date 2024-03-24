Another case against Transcom CEO, 10 others

Another case has been filed against 11 people including Transcom Group Chief Executive Officer Simeen Rahman.

Simeen's younger sister Shahzreh Huq filed the case with Gulshan Police Station around Thursday midnight.

According to the complaint, her elder brother, Arshad Waliur Rahman, who died nine months ago, was murdered.

On February 22, Shahzreh filed three cases with the police station on charges of fraud and breach of trust regarding the company's shares and properties.

In the three cases, eight top officials, including the chairman and CEO of Transcom Group, were accused.

According to lawyers, Transcom Group Chairman Shahnaz Rahman, CEO Simeen, and its Head of Strategy and Transformation Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, have been out of the country since before the filing of the cases.

Under these circumstances, a writ petition was filed with the High Court, seeking protection so that the three could return to the country and participate in the legal proceedings without any hindrance.

On March 20, the High Court issued an order along with a rule in response to the writ petition.

Subsequently, Shahzreh appealed against the order with the chamber judge of the Appellate Division.

On March 21, the chamber judge gave an order after a hearing on the appeal. It granted the three top executives of Transcom Group a 72-hour protection upon their return from abroad and until their surrender before a lower court in connection with the cases filed over property disputes.

According to police sources, around Thursday midnight, Shahzreh filed the latest case with Gulshan Police Station, accusing 11 people, including Simeen and Zaraif.

Contacted yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner Rifat Rahman Shamim said, "A case has been filed and we are investigating it."