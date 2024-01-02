Another campaign office of Kalyan Party chairman burnt down in Cox’s Bazar

Alleged arsonists burnt down another campaign office of Bangladesh Kalyan Party candidate from Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria-Pekua) constituency Syed Muhammad Ibrahim in Chakaria upazila.

This incident took place at Puchaliapara area around 4:00am, reports our local correspondent.

Miscreants also beat and tied up the guard of the camp, Abu Salek, 50, said Bangladesh Kalyan Party office secretary Al Amin Bhuiyan.

The injured was admitted to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex.

Injured Abu Salek said some 15-20 miscreants set fire to the camp and beat him before throwing him in a nearby field.

The matter has been formally informed to the concerned returning officer and a letter has also been sent to law enforcement agencies to take action, added Bangladesh Kalyan Party office secretary.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said investigation is underway to identify the criminals.

Yesterday, another campaign office of the same candidate was also burnt down.