Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:08 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:11 PM

Another bus torched in Dhaka, this time in Shahbagh

Photo: Fire Service and Civil Defence

Arsonists torched a bus in Dhaka's Shahbagh this afternoon, hours after a bus was set on fire in the capital's Dhanmondi.

In Shahbagh, the bus of Bangabandhu Airport Paribahan was set on fire at 2:35pm. Two fire engines doused the blaze, Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service media cell.

No casualties were reported, he said.

Today is the second day of the 36-hour blockade called by BNP and its allies.

Earlier in the morning, unidentified persons torched a bus of Rajanigandha Paribahan in Dhanmondi area.

The arson attacks are being reported since BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled on October 28 following clash between the party men and police.

BNP and its allies have been calling hartal and blockade programmes across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

