Another bus set on fire in capital, this time at Shahbagh

Arsonists set another bus on fire in the capital's Shahbagh this afternoon, on the second day of the two-day blockade being enforced by BNP and its allies.

A bus of Taranga Plus Paribahan was torched around 1:35pm near Aziz Super Market. Two fire engines doused the blaze at 1:52pm, said Dewan Mohammad Razib, senior station officer of Siddikbazar Fire Station.

No casualties were reported, he added.

Quoting the driver, the fire official said several people boarded the bus at Bata Signal area who set fire to the bus.

Noticing fire at the back of the vehicle, passengers hurriedly got down, he added.

Earlier in the morning arsonists set fire to a bus in Motijheel area.

The arson attacks are being reported since BNP's Nayapaltan rally was foiled on October 28 following a clash between the party men and police.

BNP and its allies have called a 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission.

It is the 10th round of blockades called by the opposition parties since October 28.