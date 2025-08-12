Another accused in journalist Tuhin murder case arrested

Police have arrested who they termed "an important accused" in the journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin murder case in Gazipur.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police DC (Crime-North) Md Rabiul Islam confirmed the development to The Daily Star at 12:30am today.

He said the accused, seen wearing a blue shirt in CCTV footage, was Md Arman. However, police did not provide further details regarding his identity.

DC Rabiul said Arman was arrested in Dhaka. He further said Tuhin's widow and family will meet the GMP commissioner today (August 12).

The commissioner is also expected to address journalists in Gazipur at 3:00pm today, he added.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies arrested eight people, including the prime accused Mizan alias Ketu Mizan, in the murder case.

Asaduzzaman Tuhin, 40, a Gazipur staff reporter for Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj, was killed with machetes in front of the Mosque Market in the Chandana Chowrasta area of Gazipur city around 8:00pm last Thursday.