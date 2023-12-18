Another 64 BNP men jailed over political violence

They were sued in 2013, 2018

Another 64 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations were sentenced to different prison terms yesterday in four cases filed in 2013 and 2018 over political violence in the capital.

With this, at least 1,013 BNP-Jamaat men have been jailed since November 7 this year in 57 cases lodged between June 2011 and November 2018 on charges ofillegal gathering on the streets, rioting, damaging properties, arson attacks on vehicles, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging duties.

In a case filed with Kotwali Police Station in September 2018, eight leaders and activists of the BNP and its front organisations were given six years' rigorous imprisonment by a Dhaka court yesterday.

None of the convicts was present atthe courtroom when the courtdelivered the verdict.

Reaz Ahmed, organising secretary of BNP's Kotwali unit, and Razzab Ali Pintu, assistant organising secretary of JCD central committee, are among the convicts.

During the trial, eight prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations illegally gathered in Zindabahar Park area in Kotwali and tried to vandalise some vehicles on September 19, 2018, demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

They also threw brick chunks at police, preventing them from carrying out duties.

Sub-inspector Akter Hossain filed the case with Kotwali Police Station.

In another case, the same court jailed nine activists of BNP for three years' imprisonment and two others for two years' imprisonment over political violence in Gulshan in September 2018.

Shahjahan Kabir Montu, joint general secretary of BNP's Gulshan unit, and Shariful Islam, general secretary of JCD's Gulshan unit, are among the convicts.

Five prosecution witnesses gave depositions before the court in the case.

According to the case statement, on September 18, 2018, a group of BNP leaders and activists demanding Khaleda's release assembled on the street in front of Confidence Centre in Gulshan's Shahjadpur area and vandalised vehicles.

SI Salah Uddin Fakir lodged the case with Gulshan Police Station.

Another Dhaka court sentenced 38 BNP activists to two years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed with Sutrapur Police Station in September 2018.

Of the convicts, one was present at the courtroom yesterday.

Four prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

According to the case documents, a group of BNP leaders and activists and its front organisations assaulted on-duty police personnel and barred them from discharging duties in front of Victoria Park in Sutrapur during a protest procession on September 30, 2018.

SI Golam Hossain Khan filed the case with Sutrapur Police Station.

In other development, a Dhaka court handed down sentence to seven BNP activists for two and a half year's imprisonment over illegal gatherings and obstructing police from performing duties at Kadamtoli in November 2013.