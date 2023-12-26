Another 36 BNP, Jamaat men jailed over political violence

Another 36 leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat and their front organisations were sentenced to different jail terms today, in two cases filed in 2011 and 2018 over political violence in Dhaka.

With this, at least 1,313 BNP-Jamaat activists have been jailed since November 7 this year in 75 cases lodged between November 2010 and December 2018 on charges of illegal gathering on the streets, rioting, damaging properties, arson attacks on vehicles, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging duties.

In a case filed with Ramna Model Police Station in August 2018, 16 BNP members were sentenced to 27 months' imprisonment each by a Dhaka court yesterday.

No convicts were present in the courtroom when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharrof Hossain delivered the verdict.

During the trial, five prosecution witnesses testified.

Swechchhasebak Dal's Barishal district unit president Aminul Islam Lipon and BNP's Barishal division unit assistant organising secretary Nannu Miah are among the convicts.

According to the case documents, on August 5, 2018, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations illegally gathered on the streets under Paribagh footbridge in Ramna.

They then vandalised vehicles there and obstructed police from discharging duties.

On the same day, Sub-Inspector Imamul Islam filed a case following the incident.

In addition, another Dhaka court yesterday jailed 20 Jamaat members for 24 months over political violence in Ramna in September 2011.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin announced the judgement in their absence.

According to the case statements, on September 19 of 2011, some 200-250 activists of Jamaat gathered on the streets in front of Willes Little Flower School and College in Ramna, demanding release of their leaders and activists.

They then vandalised vehicles and torched some of them.

Following the incident, Monu Miah, driver of one of the damaged vehicles, filed a case with Ramna Model Police Station that day.