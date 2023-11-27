Annie among 28 BNP men indicted in sabotage case

A Dhaka court today framed charges against 28 leaders and activists of BNP, including its Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, in a case filed over assaulting law enforcers and preventing them from discharging their duties in the city's Paltan area in February 2018.

BNP's Joint Secretary Generals Khairul Kabir Khokon and Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob and BNP's Dhaka South City member secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu are among the accused in the case.

Annie, Khokon, Nirob and Majnu, now in jail, and 14 others who are on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Md Ali Haider read out the charges to them.

Sohel, its volunteer affairs secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Safu and eight others are still at large.

Before the charge framing, the magistrate dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging them from the charges of the case, said Annie's lawyer Mohi Uddin Chowdhury.

The magistrate then set December 6 for starting trial of the case.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations gathered in front of Hotel Bakshi Ltd at Fakirapool in the capital's Paltan area around 1:45pm on February 10 of 2018 to protest the conviction of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

They also blasted crude bombs, vandalised vehicles, assaulted law enforcers and prevented them from discharging their duties.

Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Jahangir Hossain filed a case against Annie, Sohel and 22 others with Paltan Model Police Station in this regard.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Annie, Sohel, Khokon, Nirob, Majnu and 23 others on January 25 of 2021.