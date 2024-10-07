Anisul took bribes of Tk 10-20 lakh for recruiting lower court employees: ACC

Former Law Minister Anisul Huq allegedly took bribes ranging from Tk 10 to 20 lakh per person for the recruitment of employees in district magistrate courts across the country, the Anti-Corruption Commission said today.

Anisul Huq is also accused of abusing his power to launder money to Canada and other countries during the period when his assistant, Advocate Toufika Karim, was the chairman of Citizen Bank, said the ACC.

This information was revealed through an intelligence investigation by the ACC.

Confirming the matter, ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam told The Daily Star, "Based on the intelligence investigation, it has been initially observed that the various allegations against Anisul and Toufika are true, and the commission has decided to initiate an open investigation."

He further explained that Anisul, during his tenure as a minister, abused his power to accumulate a significant amount of illegal wealth.

The ACC official said he purchased 6.80 acres of land in Kasba, Trishal, and Purbachal in his own name. Additionally, he owns shares worth Tk 40.10 crore in Citizen Bank and EXIM Bank. Apart from this, his deposits in various banks, savings certificates, and other investments amount to Tk 23.26 crore.

He added that Advocate Toufika has vast wealth both in her name and anonymously, both domestically and internationally. During her time as the chairman of Citizen Bank, Anisul Huq laundered crores of taka to various countries, including Canada.

Akhtarul said that, according to intelligence sources, Toufika was involved in all of Anisul Huq's corrupt activities. Moreover, it has been found that they, along with their relatives, have amassed a large amount of unexplained wealth through irregularities and corruption.

They are also believed to have laundered substantial amounts of money abroad, which prompted the ACC to proceed with a formal investigation, added the ACC deputy director.