Anisul shown held in murder case

Former law minister Anisul Huq was shown arrested yesterday in another murder case, this one filed over the death of Al Amin Hossain in Dhaka's Badda area during the mass uprising on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Ahsan Habib, a sub-inspector of Badda Police Station, produced Anisul before it.

The case filed by victim's mother against Sheikh Hasina, Anisul Huq and 45 others, said Al Amin took part in the movement in Badda around 3:30pm on August 5 where he was shot dead.

Anisul Huq was also shown arrested in 16 other murder cases.