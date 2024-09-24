Anisul, Salman shown arrested in two murder cases

Anisul Huq, former law minister, and Salman F Rahman, adviser to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Shajahan Khan, former shipping minister were shown arrested today over the murder of a student, Md Tahidul, during the mass protests on August 4.

Former Awami League lawmaker Sadek Khan was also shown arrested in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order following a request from Investigation Officer (IO) Md Amir Hamza, a sub-inspector at Tejgaon Police Station, in this regard.

Tahidul, a student of Kabi Nazrul Government College, was shot near the foot-over bridge in Farmgate around 4:00pm on August 4.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.

On August 21, the victim's brother, Md Tariqul Islam, filed the case against Sheikh Hasina and 47 others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury.

The court instructed the officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police Station to register the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR).

Meanwhile, Anisul, Salman and Former IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun were also shown arrested in another case filed in connection with the death of Md Shahabuddin, an auto-rickshaw driver killed during the movement on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order after IO Md Anisur Rahman, a sub-inspector at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, submitted a request for it.

The accused were brought before the court under tight security.

According to the case statement, Shahabuddin was shot at the West Agargaon intersection on August 5.

He was taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Shahabuddin's father, Abul Kalam, filed the case on August 15 against Sheikh Hasina and 10 others with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda.

The court recorded the statement of the complainant and ordered the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station to register it as an FIR.