Anisul, Salman shown arrested in attempted murder case

Anisul Huq, former law minister; Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina; and Kamal Ahmed Majumder, former state minister for industries; were shown arrested in a case filed over attempt to murder a school student on July 19.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer (IO) Md Uzzal Hossain, a sub-inspector of Mirpur Model Police Station, produced them before his court with an appeal in this regard.

Adham bin Amin, a student of class nine of Mirpur National Bangla High School, was shot at Mirpur-10 intersection during the quota reform movement on July 19.

On October 22, victim's brother Akibun Noor filed the case against 71 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Salman, Anisul, Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon, with Mirpur Model Police Station.

According to the case statement, Adham Amin took part in the quota reform movement at Mirpur-10 intersection. At one point, Awami League cadres attacked the rally, hurling cocktails and firing shots indiscriminately. Adham Amin got shot in the attack. He was immediately rushed to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) for treatment.

Meantime, former home secretary Jahangir Alam was shown arrested today in another case filed over the death of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, a 11th grader, in the capital's Lalbagh area during the quota reform protests on July 18.

The same court passed the order after IO Md Sazzad Hossain, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police, produced him before his court with an application in this regard.

On August 19, the victim's father Kamrul Hasan, filed the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Anisul, Salman, and 49 others with Lalbagh Police Station.

The case document mentioned that Khalid participated in the anti-discrimination student movement.

On July 18, law enforcers indiscriminately fired at the students with direct support from the accused, resulting in Khalid being fatally shot, it added.