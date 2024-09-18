Anisul, Salman, Palak shown arrested in murder cases

They were produced before a Dhaka court today

Anisul Huq, former law minister, Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former ICT state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were shown arrested in several murder cases today.

The cases were filed with Badda and Khilgaon police stations over deaths during the quota reform movement in July and August.

During today's hearing, Anisul, Salman and Palak were produced before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi this morning.

Anisul was shown arrested in two cases filed with Badda Police Station over the deaths of Taufiqul Islam Bhuiyan, Abdul Jabbar Sumon and Sirajul Bepary, while Salman was shown arrested in three cases filed with Badda and Khilgaon police stations over the deaths of Emdadul Haque, Taufiqul Islam Bhuiyan and Hasan Mahmud.

Anisul and Salman were arrested in the capital's Sadarghat on August 13.

Later, they were each placed on a total of 25 days of remand in different cases in three phases.

Palak was shown arrested in two cases filed with Badda Police Station over the deaths of Emdadul Haque and Taufiqul Islam during the recent quota reform movement.

Law enforcers arrested Palak from Dhaka's Nikunja residential area in Khilkhet on August 14.

Meanwhile, former inspector general of police Abdullah Al-Mamun was shown arrested in two cases filed with Badda Police Station over the deaths of Emdadul Haque and Abdul Jabbar Sumon during the recent mass student protests.

He was also produced before the same court today.

Mamun was earlier shown arrested in 10 other murder cases filed with Bhatara, Khilgaon, Uttara East and Uttara West police stations over deaths of six-year-old Zabir Ibrahim, Fazlul Karim, Anwar Hossain, Abdul Kadir, Jashim, Omar Nurul Absar, Sohag Miah, Abdul Hannan, Ashiqul Islam and Mizanur Rahman.

He was arrested from Uttara area on September 4. Later, he was placed on an eight-day remand in a case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Mohammadpur on July 19.