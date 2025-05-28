Anisul, Salman F Rahman placed on 2-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Anisul Huq, former law minister, and Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, on a two-day remand each in a case filed over death of Riaz, who was shot during July mass uprising on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order after police produced them before the court with a five-day remand prayer, said a court staffer.

On September 9 last year, the victim's mother Shafia Begum, 46, filed a murder case with Dhanmondi Police Station against Hasina and 134 others.

Photo: Emrul Hasan Bappi

According to the case documents, 23-year-old Riaz was shot while travelling from Science Lab to Jigatola in the capital.

After two weeks, he died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on August 17 the same year.