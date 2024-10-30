Anisul, Salman, 47 others shown arrested in various post-August 5 cases

Law minister Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and 47 others were shown arrested today in various cases filed after August 5.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court passed the order after the arrestees were produced before it in the cases, including filed over murders, attempted murders and abductions.

Among the 49 accused, Anisul was shown arrested in nine cases, Salman in four cases, former ministers Dipu Moni in five and Hasanul Haq Inu in two cases, former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak in 10 cases, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam in 13 cases, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun in 16 cases and former lawmaker Kamal Ahmed Majumder in 12 cases.

Besides, the court placed former lawmaker Haji Salim, former justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Mank and former BCL general secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, on a five-day remand in a murder case filed with Chawk Bazar Police Station.

Abdullah Al-Mamun was also remanded for four days in a murder case filed with Bangshal Police Station while Inu was remanded for three days in another murder case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station.