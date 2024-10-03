Anisul Huq shown arrested in another murder case

Former law minister Anisul Huq was shown arrested today in another murder case, this one filed over the death of Al Amin Hossain in Dhaka's Badda area during the mass uprising on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Syful Islam passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Ahsan Habib, a sub-inspector of Badda Police Station, produced Anisul before it and submitted an application in this regard.

In the application, the IO said Anisul Huq is an FIR-named accused, and he was present in the Gono Bhaban during an emergency meeting called by the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 2 where a plan was prepared to prevent the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. So Anisul needs to be shown arrested in the case for the next course of action.

Hasina was ousted as prime minister on August 5 by the student-led mass uprising.

In the case statement, it was alleged that Al Amin took part in the movement in front of Fulkoli Sweetmeat at Badda at around 3:30pm on August 5 where he was shot dead.

Following the incident, the victim's mother filed a case against Sheikh Hasina, Anisul Huq and 45 others with Badda Police Station in this regard.

Coast Guard arrested Anisul Huq from Dhaka's Sadarghat area on August 14.

Later he was placed on a 10-day remand in a case filed with New Market Police Station over the death of shop employee Shahjahan Ali, 24, on July 16.

He has been shown arrested in 16 other murder cases filed with different police stations in capital.