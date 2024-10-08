Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Noor among 9 shown arrested in murder case

Former law minister Anisul Huq, former minister for cultural affairs Asaduzzaman Noor and seven others were shown arrested today in a case filed over the death of house help Liza Akter in Dhaka's Ramna area during the quota reform movement.

The others are Workers Party chief Rashed Khan Menon, president of Jatiya Samajtanrik Dal (JSD) Hasanul Haq Inu, former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, former inspectors general of police (IGPs) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and AKM Shahidul Hoque, former additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mashiur Rahman and General Secretary of Dhaka University unit Chhatra League Tanbir Hasan Shaikat.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Payel Hossain, an inspector of Ramna Model Police Station, produced them before it and submitted an application in this regard.

On September 5, Joynal Sikder, father of the victim, lodged the case with Ramna Model Police Station against Hasina and 173 others.

According to the case statement, Liza, 19, got shot near Shantinagar intersection around 5:00pm on July 18. Four days later, she died in a city hospital.

Mozammel Haque Babu, managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV, and Shahriar Kabir, former president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, were remanded in the same case.