Anisul, ex-IGP Mamun shown arrested in Jubayer murder case

Former law minister Anisul Huq and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were shown arrested today in a case filed over the murder of Hafez Mohammad Jubayer Ahmed during the quota reform movement on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after Investigation Officer Sarwar Khan Rassel, a sub-inspector of Adabor Police Station, submitted an application to the court in this regard.

Both of them are FIR-named accused in the Jubayer murder case.

Anisul and Mamun were present in court during the hearing.

On September 12, victim's father Mohammad Kamal Uddin filed the murder case with Khilgaon Police Station against Anisul and Mamun and many others in this regard.

According to the case statement, the complainant alleged that his son was shot when he was taking part in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in front of Al-Jamia Islamia Makjalul Ulum Madrasa around 5:45pm on August 5. Later, he was rushed to Mugda Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meantime, Mamun was also shown arrested in another murder case filed with Uttara Paschim Police Station over the death of Hafez Maulana Sadikul Islam at Uttara during the quota reform movement on July 19.

On August 13, police arrested Anisul from Dhaka's Sadarghat area while trying to flee via waterways while Mamun was arrested from Uttara on September 4.