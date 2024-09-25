Anisul, Dipu Moni, Salman, Palak shown arrested in more murder cases

Anisul Huq, former law minister, Salman F Rahman, private industry affairs adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former ICT state minister, were shown arrested today in two more murder cases.

Former social welfare minister Dipu Moni was shown arrested in three murder cases while Mozammel Babu, managing director and editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV, was shown arrested in one.

All the cases were filed with Badda Police Station over the deaths during the recent mass protests.

They were produced before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib today amid tight security.

One of the cases was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Dipu Moni, Anisul, Salman, Palak and 174 others on August 21 over the death of Md Hafizul Sikder on July 20.

Another was filed against Hasina, Anisul, Salman, Dipu Moni, Palak and 57 others on August 21 over the death of Md Sohag Miah on August 5.

Dipu Moni, Anisul Huq, Salman F Rahman and Palak were shown arrested in the first two cases after two investigation officers submitted two separate applications in this regard.

The other case was filed against Hasina, Dipu Moni, Mozammel Babu and 110 others on July 28 over the death of Taufiqul Islam Bhuiyan on July 21.

Dipu Moni and Mozammel Babu were shown arrested in the third case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.