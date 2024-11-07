Amu's lawyer assaulted in front of magistrate in courtroom

A group of pro-BNP lawyers today assaulted Swapan Krishna Roy Chowdhury, a lawyer for Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, at the courtroom in the presence of a Dhaka magistrate during a remand hearing in a murder case.

With this, at least four incidents of assaulting defence lawyers have taken place on the premises of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka since August 14. Of them, two assaulting incidents occurred in the courtrooms.

Witnesses said lawyer Swapan was attacked at the courtroom around 11:45am while Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahin Reza was hearing a 10-day remand prayer sought for AL leader Amu in a case filed over death of a trader, Abdul Wadud, in Dhaka's New Market area.

The lawyer was also driven out from the courtroom, they added.

"While Dhaka metropolitan public prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi was speaking in the courtroom in favour of granting Amu's remand, Swapan commented that the state lawyer's speech was political," said a lawyer who was present during the hearing.

"At that time, some unruly lawyers physically assaulted him and threw him out of the courtroom," he added.

On the court premises, Swapan told the journalists that the lawyers from the state attacked him in presence of the magistrate when he said the state lawyer was giving a political speech in the remand hearing.

"I did not get security in court for defending my client," he alleged.

State lawyer Omar Faruq Faruqi, a top leader of a pro-BNP lawyers' platform, told The Daily Star, "None of my fellow lawyers were involved in assaulting anyone."

"The assault incident took place between two groups of defence lawyers," he claimed.

On August 14, some unruly lawyers, mostly pro-BNP lawyers, assaulted advocate Faruque Ahmed in the courtroom as he intended to defend Salman F Rahman, former private industry and investment adviser to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq in a murder case.

On October 17, when lawyer Sheikh Farid exited the CMM Court building, a group of pro-BNP lawyers assaulted him, kicking and punching him even after he fell on the ground.

On October 22, lawyer Morshed Hossain Shahin was speaking to reporters outside the CMM Court building after defending former independent lawmaker Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon. Suddenly, a pro-BNP lawyer approached and hit Morshed on the head.

WHAT LAWS SAY

Legal experts say that no one is above the law according to the constitution and existing laws of Bangladesh.

"If this assault towards the defence lawyers continues, people's trust and respect for the legal profession will be destroyed," a legal expert said, wishing not to be named.

Article 17 of the Constitution says about equality before law.

It states, "All citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law."

Article 7 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights also says, "All are equal before the law and are entitled without any discrimination to equal protection of the law. All are entitled to equal protection against any discrimination in violation of this Declaration and against any incitement to such discrimination."