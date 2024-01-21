Amir Khasru gets bail in two more cases

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today got bail in two more cases filed over political violence centring the BNP rally in Dhaka on October 28 last year.

With this, he secured bail in eight cases but the magistrate set January 24 for further hearing on the bail petitions in two other cases filed with Paltan and Ramna police stations.

Khasru therefore could not walk out of jail today, said his lawyer Zaynal Abedin Meshbah.

One of the cases was filed with Paltan Model Police Station while the other one with Ramna Model Police Station.

On January 18, the same court granted the BNP leader bail in four other cases filed with Paltan and Ramna police stations over political violence in October last year.

The magistrate on that day could not hear the bail petitions of four other cases as those are now pending with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court for hearing on bail petitions of other accused.

Before that, he was shown arrested in the cases after his lawyer submitted eight separate petitions in this connection.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, gathering on the street illegally, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On November 3, detectives detained Khasru from the capital's Gulshan. Later in the day, he was placed on a six-day remand in connection with a case filed over the death of a police constable in a clash during the party's grand rally on October 28, 2023. He was later sent to jail.