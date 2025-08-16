Amid the Sada Pathor outcry, Jaflong reels too

Defying ban, stone, sand looting wreaks havoc on another Sylhet tourist spot

Stones previously looted from Sylhet’s Jafflong are being returned after they were recovered by the district administration and police. The illegal extraction, which was already there, surged after August 5 last year. The photo was taken in the Zero Point area yesterday afternoon. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Amid outcry over the ruin of Sada Pathor in Sylhet's Bholaganj, another popular tourist spot in the district has similarly been ravaged by a syndicate of plunderers.

Jaflong in Sylhet's Gowainghat, an Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) since 2015, was meant to be off-limits to quarrying. Instead, relentless illegal mining for stones and sand extraction, driven by politically-backed syndicates, coupled with systemic enforcement failures, has left the area in disarray.

Locals and experts say the assault on Jaflong, once a pristine area with the Khasi hills in the backdrop, has worsened since the fall of the Awami League government.

Locals say the resources of the area have been plundered for decades with heavy machinery, including dredgers and 'boma' rigs. The situation improved a bit after the government imposed a complete ban on stone lifting in 2020. However, illegal extraction continued without heavy machinery till the AL regime collapsed on August 5.

The next week, according to locals, was catastrophic for Jaflong due to massive looting. The district administration estimated that stones worth at least 300 crore taka were looted during that week.

Despite sporadic efforts by the local administration, the looting continued. Locals say the illegal activities intensify at night.

A local from Jum Par said, "Workers dig at night. By morning, piles of stones lie ready for trucks, and sand is taken from the river by boat."

After ravaging most areas near the tourist attractions of Jaflong, the looters recently eyed the Zero Point area and started looting stones from there.

Locals say strong administrative vigilance following criticism over Sada Pathor limited the damage there.

Looting in Jaflong extends beyond riverbanks to schools, temples, tea estates, and homes. This correspondent witnessed encroachment at Ballapunji Government Primary School, Balibari Temple, Jaflong Tea Estate, and several local homesteads on Friday.

During the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, the government cancelled all Sylhet quarry leases. Stone lifting surged after the High Court overturned the order on January 13. In response, the government suspended leases for 17 of the country's 51 quarries on April 27.

"No leases will be given for quarries that are under court injunctions or located within declared Ecologically Critical Areas (ECA)," the government said at that time.

However, the illegal activities didn't stop.

To see the situation on the ground, on June 14, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan visited Jaflong, but hundreds of locals blocked their motorcade, demanding that the suspension order be withdrawn. A Jubo Dal leader was suspended for leading the protest.

The Sylhet district administration also initiated a massive drive against stone crushers. It also strengthened oversight to stop stone transportation from different sites. During the drive, the administration disconnected power to over 155 stone crusher mills.

Transport owners retaliated with repeated strikes, supported by leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, and Islami Andolon. After meetings between officials, transport owners, traders, and political leaders, the drives were halted last month.

"I see an all-party consensus when it comes to stone extraction," Rizwana said Monday. "For the past four years I was able to halt extraction in Jaflong, but now, even as an adviser, I'm unable to do so."

Advocate Saheda Akther, divisional coordinator of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), said, "Jaflong is different from Sada Pathor as this is a designated Ecologically Critical Area. The administration's failure to protect Jaflong not only violates environmental laws, but also amounts to contempt of court."

"Now, we are seeing the administration is recovering the looted stones. This shows they knew the looters but took no action. Unless those responsible are held accountable, the situation will not improve," she said.

Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad, deputy commissioner of Sylhet, said the situation is under control. "We stopped looting at Zero Point and are restoring looted stones," he said.

"We have no estimation of looted stones, but we will be evaluating with the help of experts. Besides, a probe body is investigating the matter and will submit recommendations for necessary actions," he said.

Abdul Karim Kim, member secretary of Dhoritry Rokkhay Amra (DHORA) Sylhet chapter, said stone extraction never stopped even during the four-year ban period.

"When stone looting at Sada Pathor sparked nationwide protest, the looters continued extracting stone from the Zero Point of Jaflong. This proves how inactive the administration was," he said.

He alleges that stones are still being extracted from the Sreepur and Rangpani areas in Jaintiapur upazila, where the administration has yet to take necessary action.