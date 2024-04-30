Amassing wealth illegally: Dhaka district registrar sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Dhaka district registrar Wahidul Islam to jail after he surrendered before it in a case filed for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and providing false information about his properties.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order when Wahidul surrendered and sought bail in the case.

During the hearing, defence lawyer argued that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him. So, his bail should be granted.

While the prosecution opposed it saying that the charges brought against the accused were primarily proved to be true and he should be sent to jail.

Upon hearing both the sides, the judge dismissed the bail petition and sent him to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, said ACC Public Prosecutor Rezaul Karim.

On September 21 last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against Wahidul Islam with its integrated district office in Dhaka.

The complainant in the case has brought charges of providing false information about his wealth worth Tk 94.5 lakh and amassing assets worth Tk 1.21 crore beyond his known source of income.

The case was filed against Wahidul after the Supreme Court on September 23 last year cleared the way for the ACC to take appropriate legal action against him in connection with the corruption allegations.