Amassing Wealth: ACC opens enquiry into allegations against ex-IGP

The Anti-Corruption Commission has launched an enquiry into the allegations of amassing illegal wealth against former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

It formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin told reporters at a press briefing at its headquarters in the capital yesterday.

The three members are ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam, assistant directors Niamul Ahasan Ghazi, and Zainal Abedin.

"On March 31, a report of amassing illegal wealth against Benazir Ahmed was published in a national daily. Later, reports on similar allegations were run by some other media," said Khorsheda.

She said the proceedings were initiated under Rule No-3 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Rules-2007.

In a meeting on April 18, the ACC approved of probe of the allegations of illegal acquisition of wealth against Benazir as per the provisions of section 15 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004, Khorsheda said.

Khorsheda said that after investigation, legal action will be taken within the stipulated period in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

Earlier in the day, a Supreme Court lawyer filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its directive on the ACC to conduct an enquiry into the allegations against Benazir.

Lawyer Md Salah Uddin Reagan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation before the HC, with a prayer to issue a rule asking the ACC to explain as to why its inaction and failure to take appropriate action against the reported allegations should not be declared illegal.

Petitioner's lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik told The Daily Star that his client earlier sent a legal notice to the ACC to take necessary measures in respect of the reports titled "Benazirer Ghore Aladiner Cherag (Aladin's lamp at Benazir's house)" and "Bon-er Jomite Benazirer Resort (Benazir's resort on forest land)" published in Bangla daily Kaler Kantha on March 31 and April 3 respectively.

The lawyer said the HC may hold a hearing on the petition today.

On Sunday, SC lawyer Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, also lawmaker from Habiganj-4 constituency, submitted an application to the ACC seeking an investigation into the wealth of Benazir.

Benazir, in a post from his verified Facebook profile on Saturday, termed false the allegations of his illegal wealth acquisition published in the daily.